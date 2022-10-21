After a year, Madisonville is back on the Greyhound bus route with a new stop at Motel 6 in Mortons Gap.
Greyhound has not had a stop in Madisonville since the Red Cardinal Inn was condemned and demolished in 2021.
Freddie Stafford, vice-president of the Minority Economic Development Council of Madisonville-Hopkins County, said the group saw a need for Greyhound to come back to promote life in Madisonville.
“This has been a year-long process of getting them back,” he said.
Beverly Britt, council secretary and board member, said they are so excited to have a Greyhound stop back in Madisonville.
She said they worked closely with Tyrone Robinson, the district manager of the Greyhound Line, to reestablish a stop.
“We had to find a location and group or entity that would be willing to accept the route and someone who would want to host the bus station,” said Stafford.
The council talked with several entities in town, but Sam Gowani, the owner of Motel 6, offered two possible locations.
“He offered one here in the city limits, and then he offered the motel,” said Stafford. “The motel seemed to be the most logical choice because it is right off I-69.”
Gowani said they are glad to be the local Greyhound bus stop. They have a waiting room for the passengers to use, and usually have food available for the travelers if they are hungry.
“We have two golf carts, if they have heavy luggage we can use a golf cart,” he said.
While Gowani is the owner, his son Sonny is the General Manager of Motel 6, located at 99 Free Henry Ford Road next to the Pilot Travel Center.
Greyhound will make two stops per day at the Motel 6, with connecting stop locations including Nashville, Louisville, Chicago, St. Louis, and Evansville.
For fare, schedule information, or to purchase tickets, call 1-800-231-2222, visit Greyhound.com or use the mobile app. Tickets can also be purchased on location.
