Back in Time

File photo

The "Caped Crusader" appears to have things under control in this file photo from The Messenger's archives. With baby in hand, Batman is pictured strolling down the street in what looks to be a Halloween celebration in Madisonville as a little "pumpkin" can be seen walking close behind. We are sure everyone felt a little safer in this undated photo. If you can identify Batman — please, no Bruce Wayne emails — please email Jon Garrett at jgarrett@the-messenger.com.

Back in Time

