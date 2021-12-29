If you are anxious and have pent up desire to hit the road, 2022 is going to be your year, but it is going to come with a heftier price tag among other things. With the ongoing pandemic and new strains that emerged in 2021, travel was down and undersold in many markets, including right here in Hopkins County.
“2021 was a very slow year, we had a lot of trips that were booked that we had to give refunds to due to COVID,” Owner of Total Travel and Certified Travel Agent, Mary Lou Boal said. “If you want to travel this upcoming year you have to be prepared to follow the rules.”
According to Total Travel Managing Partner, Karen McKnight, there are a few things that will be necessary before taking flight this upcoming New Year.
1. You must have a passport to travel internationally
2. Passport prices have gone up. Be prepared to spend the money and have plenty of time to get them back, as it will take longer than it used to.
3. Be prepared to fill out all paperwork
4. Must be able to provide all necessary items and forms
5. Be prepared to stay longer on your trip if someone does test positive for COVID-19. Plan accordingly.
“The new variant will probably slow down the passport process,” McKnight said. “If you don’t have twelve weeks, be prepared to expedite it.”
Another new thing to come this upcoming year is the release of new airplanes from Boeing. According to Boal they are going to be the “latest and greatest” in airplane technology.
If you are wanting to check a few new places off of your bucket list, be prepared to do the following, according to Boal:
1. If you are traveling internationally you must get vaccinated and receive the booster. You must have proof stating that you are fully vaccinated.
2. You must be willing and able to wear a mask when in all public places
3. If you had COVID-19 and are not vaccinated, you must provide a formal letter from your doctor stating that this is the case.
4. You must be able and willing to take multiple COVID-19 tests before, during, and after your trip
5. Follow the COVID-19 mandates of the country that you are in
Each country has its own set of guidelines and procedures that must be followed. Each country asks for something different. It is much more paperwork than it used to be, but it is to ensure safety for all those traveling.
“You have to accept the additional challenges, and to me it’s worth it,” Boal said. “The people who I have taken on the trips this past year have loved the extra sense of security.”
If you are looking to take a trip and make it as easy and hassle-free as possible, Boal recommends going to an all-inclusive resort. The resort makes it easy and they make all of the arrangements. If someone in your party does contract COVID the resort helps to make accommodations and you need to stay longer. The quarantine time has been cut down from two weeks to five to seven days, which is also a plus for those traveling this upcoming year.
“If you follow the rules and guidelines, you are fine. There is no reason to be fearful. The world is a book, if you don’t open the pages you don’t learn anything,” Boal.
If you are looking to book an upcoming trip or learn about group travel packages for 2022, be sure to contact either Mary Lou Boal or Karen McKnight at Total Travel located at 1125 Nebo Road, in Madisonville.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.