A third death in Hopkins County from the coronavirus became official Thursday. And after weeks of resistance, the Judge-Executive imposed a partial curfew.
“I’m not a big government guy,” Jack Whitfield Jr. said during a Facebook Live briefing. “But my first responsibility is the health and safety of the community.”
Whitfield issued an executive order saying, “No one 18 years of age or younger shall be in public” between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. unless they’re accompanied by a parent or legal guardian or involved in a job.
“We’re still getting many more contacts than we need,” Whitfield said.
For that reason, the order goes on to ban any congregating “in a group of 10 or greater in any place open to the public at large.”
Whitfield went beyond the order, announcing the closure of both county ATV parks. That could mean fewer visitors to Earlington for a while.
“I’d say we have 15 to 20 in a weekend,” Mayor Phil Hunt said Thursday. He checked the Earlington ATV Park last Sunday, and said people were keeping a safe distance from each other to guard against the virus.
Whitfield’s order became the topic of the day at the Sheriff’s Office, which will enforce it.
“We’re not going to be out here stopping cars,” Sheriff Matt Sanderson said. But he says deputies now will have more leeway if violators are found, with warnings first before citations are issued. And the citations might not stop at the youth.
“Parents should realize, they are in charge of those juveniles,” Sanderson said. “We’re not doing it to be mean. We want to protect all the citizens of Hopkins County.”
Parts of the county have had curfews in recent years. Madisonville and Dawson Springs imposed one in the days after the 2009 ice storm. St. Charles declared a curfew in the summer of 2012 after vandals damaged the city park.
Details on the third Hopkins County COVID-19 death have not been released. Gov. Andy Beshear did not mention it during his late-afternoon briefing. But he said 11 people have died statewide since his last briefing, putting that total at 31.
Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton said the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Hopkins County increased by five Thursday, to 33. Dr. Wayne Lipson, medical director for Baptist Health Madisonville, said most of the people with positive tests are “convalescing at home.”
Beshear said two positive cases have been confirmed at Western State Psychiatric Hospital in Hopkinsville.
Local officials were hesitant Thursday to bring charges against the pastor who hosted a revival near Charleston which is blamed for the county’s COVID-19 outbreak.
“Nothing has been brought for investigation,” Sanderson said. He explained that would be up to prosecutors. But Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Hannah Kington-Jarvis said any charges would have to come from law enforcement.
Tampa minister Rodney Howard-Browne was arrested this week after conducting open Sunday services inside his church sanctuary. Howard-Browne said Wednesday he will not reopen it for now because of a “tyrannical government.”
In other developments Thursday related to COVID-19:
• the city of Madisonville announced the utilities department will handle “essential services only” for the time being.
• Cotton said city pickup of tree limbs and bulk items have been suspended, so work crews can be allocated properly.
• Hunt said the next Earlington City Commission meeting on Tuesday, April 14 has been canceled. That could delay the hiring of a police officer until mid-May.
• the Hanson Volunteer Fire Department canceled Monday night meetings and training sessions until further notice.
• the Manitou Fire Department canceled its April business meeting.
