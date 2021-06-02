The Hopkins County Fiscal Court approved the first reading of an ordinance in preparation for a hearing with the Department of Local Government regarding its portion of the debt service needed for the sports complex project.
District Five Magistrate Billy Parrish was the lone vote against the ordinance.
“This is an ordinance that will go before DLG at the hearing,” said Hopkins County Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield Jr. “We have to have this before they will put out their opinion on whether we can borrow the money or not.”
Whitfield said the ordinance does not enter the county into an agreement to actually borrow money at this time.
The ordinance stipulates the county’s debt will not exceed $5.5 million.
At previous meetings, the court has discussed three different loan and bond options — two local loans and a bond option that is handled out of Frankfort from an office that works through the Kentucky Association of Counties.
The loan option will provide more flexibility in payments, allowing the court to pay off the debt quicker if funds are available, according to Whitfield.
The bond option, while the interest rate is lower, requires a higher up front payment and does not allow the option for more to be paid each month, locking the county in a payment plan.
“The court is saying we are OK to go out and look for this lease,” said Whitfield. “Any contract we go into will have to go before the court to vote again.”
Whitfield said with the cost of building materials on the rise, the cost of the sports complex project could increase, which could force a delay until costs come back down.
Whitfield said the hearing with DLG can still be conducted on June 17, but an opinion will not be issued by them until the first and second reading of this ordinance is approved by the Fiscal Court.
District Six Magistrate Charlie Beshears asked if the numbers could be compared between loans and bond options as the process to make a decision on a financial option continues.
Whitfield said the county would compare financial figures and options after the DLG hearing.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.