The Madisonville Police Department released the following report:
• Manuel A. Blackwelder, was charged, July 6, 2022, for public intoxication in the first and second offense, prescription of contaminated substance in an improper container.
• Christopher E. Murphy, was charged, June 23, 2022, for possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
• Kevin L. Frazier, was charged, July 6, 2022, for non-payment of court costs, fees and fines.
• George Carmichael III, was charged, July 6, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
• Shaun C. Henry, was charged, July 6, 2022, possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia.
• Stephan Crawford, was charged, July 7, 2022, for failure to improper signal, operating on a suspended license, fleeing or evading the police, trafficking contaminated substances in the first degree. Crawford also charged for tampering with physical evidence and buy/possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Michael M. Mross, was charged, July 7, 2022, for public intoxication and possession of marijuana.
• Elton Kassel, was charged, July 7, 2022, for public intoxication.
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Department released the following report:
• Steven Adamson, of St. Charles, was charged July 6, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
• Cassidy L. Buhring, of Nortonville, was charged July 6, 2022, for possession of synthetic drugs and operating on a suspended or revoked driver’s license.
• Nicholas P. Jarvis, of Madisonville, was charged, July 6, 2022, as a fugitive from another state.
• Carl E. Elkins, of Nortonville, was charged, July 6, 2022, for possesion of contaminated substances and drug paraphernalia.
• David B. Simms, of Nebo, was charged, July 6, 2022, for terroristic threats, assault, unlawful imprisonment and strangulation.
• Delwayne Calvin, of White Plains, was charged, July 7, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
• Davonda Cooper, of Hopkinsville, was charged, July 7, 2022, for nonpayment of court costs, fees and fines.
