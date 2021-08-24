With the full FDA approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, local health care officials are hopeful some individuals who have been hesitant to get vaccinated now decide to do so.
For Hopkins County Health Department Director Denise Beach, anything to move the needle toward more vaccinated county residents can’t happen fast enough.
Beach says her department has about 500 cases on the table to go through as of Monday, and they are still about 100 behind on working cases.
“At this point, we are going to have a huge peak probably in the next month,” she said. “It is climbing every day.”
After talking with Department for Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack, Beach said case loads could make it where officials can no longer call every individual who tests positive.
“They need to quarantine for 10 days and tell their contacts to quarantine for 10 days,” said Beach. “We are going to pay special attention to the school system, to healthcare workers, to those who work in congregate settings — such as the jail — but we may not reach everybody at this time.”
Beach said no matter where you go at this point, you will undoubetedly come in contact with someone with COVID-19.
“Anywhere you go, there is probably someone infectious around you,” said Beach.
Because the Health Department is backed up with cases, Beach said updating the local COVID numbers on social media was not a priority at this time.
While the COVID-19 caseload is heavy, the Health Department is still vaccinating by appointment and walk-in every day, she said. They are seeing about 40 patients a day, which is up from 20.
Beach hopes the Pfizer FDA approval will help.
“I would think that people who had that issue with the vaccine will feel better about that,” said Beach.
Kristy Quinn, marketing and public relations director for Baptist Health Madisonville, said now that Pfizer has been approved, she is hoping it will increase the vaccination rate in the community as well.
“Our resources are not infinite, and those not able to be vaccinated need to be protected,” she said.
Quinn said the hospital had 39 COVID-19 patients as of Monday, with 13 in the Critical Care Unit. COVID-19 patients make up 31% of the hospital’s total patient population. She said 91% of COVID-19 patients are not vaccinated.
“This is a new height of the pandemic,” said Quinn. “We did not have to get here. We are asking our community to get vaccinated and to wear their mask. Masking does work, we wear our masks in the hospital all day and it causes no ill effects, but it has kept us all here working to take care of patients without a COVID outbreak among us.”
Beach said seeing the number of positive cases makes her sad, but she feels they have done all they can do.
“Vaccination is our only hope of this not getting really out of hand,” she said.
To make an appointment with the Health Department, call 270-821-5242.
