The Madisonville Police Department released the following report:
Christin Blaine Crawford, was charged, March 2, for forgery in the third degree and drug paraphernalia possession.
Emanuel S. Taylor, was charged, March 2, for possession of methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and wanton endangerment in the first degree. Taylor was also charged for operating on a suspended or revoked license and careless driving.
Stephan A. Crawford, was charged, March 2, for contempt of court, libel/slander and resistance to order.
James David Martin, was charged, March 2, for texting while driving, operating on a suspended/revoked license, possession of methamphetamine and buying/possession of drug paraphernalia.
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following report:
Jonathon Dailey, of Nortonville, was charged, March 2, for failure to appear in court.
David W. Oakley, of Morton’s Gap, was charged, March 2, for assault in the fourth degree, domestic violence. There was no visible injury reported.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.