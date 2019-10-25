Around 1:50 a.m. Thursday, the U.S. Marshal Service contacted Kentucky State Police to share that Creadell Hubbard was apprehended in Evansville, Indiana.
Hubbard escaped custody between 4 and 10 p.m. Monday from the Christian County Jail.
Hubbard, 61, Hopkinsville, allegedly escaped through the heating and cooling system of the jail, authorities believe after finding his orange jumpsuit located in the air duct at the jail, according to press releases from Kentucky State Police and Hopkinsville Police Department.
Hubbard was determined to have escaped after he did report for roll call at midnight Monday. He was considered a violent felony offender and is considered to be armed and dangerous, the reports state.
His charges range from first-degree fleeing police to possession of a firearm and handgun by a convicted felon. He is also a current suspect in a shooting in Hopkinsville, according to HPD.
