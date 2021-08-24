Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Monday:
Garrett Lutz, 21, of Madisonville, was charged Sunday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a vehicle.
Corinna Estrada, 43, of Madisonville, was charged Friday with public intoxication and second-degree disorderly conduct.
Benigno Feliciano, 61, of Madisonville, was charged Saturday with operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license.
Sha’Myia West, 18, of Madisonville, was charged Sunday with no operator’s license, no registration plates and failure to produce insurance card.
David Mason, 34, of Madisonville, was charged Friday with fourth-degree assault, second-degree strangulation and leaving the scene of an accident.
Karina Casillas, 25, of Madisonville, was charged Sunday with two counts of failure to appear.
Tara Skaggs, 49, of Hanson, was charged Saturday with failure to appear.
Jayden Locke, 20, of Madisonville, was charged Saturday with custodial interference.
Tyler Harrison, 40, of Madisonville, was charged Saturday with contempt of court.
Hunter Smith, 21, of Madisonville, was charged Friday with failure to appear.
Amanda Eisenhauer, 34, of Madisonville, was charged Friday with failure to appear.
Angelena Vasquez, 52, of Madisonville, was charged Friday with contempt of court.
Jacob McKinney, 23, of Madisonville, was charged Friday with two counts of failure to appear.
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports on Monday:
Christy Dukes, 36, of Nortonville, was charged Sunday with two counts of non-payment of court costs.
