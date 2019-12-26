'God didn't give me the spirit of fear'

Have you ever wished you could give another person a chance at life?
Well, meet Tena Hardy, who did just that on July 10 when she donated a kidney to a Pennsylvania man.
"What started out as a Facebook post from a friend turned into an opportunity for me to gain a brother," said Hardy.
Hardy and her family moved to Hopkins County 42 years ago from Philadelphia in 1977. She has been employed at the Madisonville General Electric plant for the past 15 years.
"I knew, if granted the opportunity to work for GE, I could provide a better life for my two kids and myself," she said. My official job title is Flex II operator. In regular terms, that means I operate machines."
Dr. Jennifer Jackson is the GE plant physician and said she wasn't surprised by Hardy's decision.
"I've known Tena for several years and have always known that she is a remarkable person," said Jackson. "Tena is kind and always looking out for others. When Tena told me she was going to donate a kidney, I was not terribly surprised. It was fascinating watching her go through the donor process. It is a complex and time-consuming journey, but Tena never wavered. She went through innumerable tests and procedures and devoted many days related to travel, surgery and recovery, always with a positive outlook. I tell her all the time that she is my hero."
Jackson said GE's lead nurse, Karen Elliott, was instrumental in supporting and working with Tena and the transplant team in getting all of the care coordinated between Madisonville and Pennsylvania.
Hardy said she was already a kidney donor on her driver's license, but when she saw a social media post from a friend on Facebook, she said she was moved to try to help.
"By the grace of God,
I saw the post within 20 minutes after it was shared," said Hardy. "So, I contacted my friend asking her if the post she shared was legit or not and what did I need to do."
Once confirming it was, Hardy sprang into action.
"My first step was to contact Geisinger Transplant Center in Danville, Pennsylvania," she said. "We discussed the formalities, and after the conversation, naturally, I prayed about the donation. I asked God if this was Your plan and purpose for me, I will trust You on this journey. If I can save a life versus death, then so be it. I trust You. My prayer was not only to be a match but a perfect match for the recipient."
The match with Daneek Roper Sr. was just that.
"I didn't really have one-on-one contact with him, per se," she said. "At the beginning, I mainly was in contact with a person from the group Salt & Peppa -- Daneek's sister (Deidra Roper known as DJ Spinderella) was the one who made and shared the Facebook post originally in hopes of finding her brother a donor. That post was shared all over because of the group Salt & Peppa."
Hardy said the bond with Daneek was immediate.
"Daneek and I met for the first time when I went to Pennsylvania for my last round of testing," she said. "He and his wife met me at the hotel where I was staying. We went to dinner and hung out for the day. Our bond and connection was instant. From that moment, I knew in my heart this was meant to be. We both had appointments the following day at Geisinger Transplant Center, which gave us more time to hang out between our appointments.
"I made two trips to Danville for more testing and for our surgery," Hardy said. "I had to stay in Pennsylvania 10 days after surgery before I could fly back home."
Hardy said she is appreciative of the love and support shown to her by her GE family.
"What I find rewarding is GE supports Relay for Life, and I'm very passionate about that because I've lost my mother, family members and close friends to that ugly word -- 'cancer.' I hold this event close to my heart," she said. "GE supports partnering with the community through events such as Relay for Life and United Way. GE also allows us to raise money within our plant."
Hardy said God was in control and she simply followed his lead.
"I would like to take this time and say thank you to my family, friends, my co-workers, my church family, my social club, but most importantly, for all the prayers for my brother Daneek and myself. Please continue to keep up us lifted up in prayer. We can't say thank you enough for all the love and support. Daneek is doing great, and he is living a beautiful life."
Hardy said she is often asked was she scared, and the answer is always no.
"God didn't give me the spirit of fear," she said. Of course, some of my friends were shocked, while other friends who always knew that I have a giving heart were not surprised. Mostly, I received words of encouragement, prayers, and telling me how proud they were of me for doing this.
"I just want to help spread the word of how important and how great the need is for kidney donors. If sharing my story touches or impacts only one person, then guess what -- that brings more awareness to that individual," she said. "I know I made a difference. I'm still in awe of it all that someone like me actually saved a life. To God be the glory -- our story continues!"
