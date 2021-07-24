The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Post 2 announced Thursday afternoon that Pride Avenue will close on Monday for work on U.S. 41-A.
Keirsten Jaggers with the KYTC said the closure of Pride Avenue is necessary in order for the contractors to accommodate the new width of U.S. 41-A as the project continues to make progress.
“It is where we have widened the road from two lanes and now to five lanes with the center turn lane,” she said. “That area has to be widened out to level and to match the surrounding edgeways.”
Jaggers said crews have completed the widening southbound to the York apartments.
“Crews are now widening on the northbound directions,” she said. “Surfacing will be done when it’s all finished. the contractor also will be building up the area at the intersection to accommodate the wider road.”
The work on this part of the 41-A project is expected to be completed at the end of August, according to Jaggers.
“KYTC asks motorists to be aware of the work zone, expect delays and utilize safe driving habits when traveling through the area,” Jaggers said. “The start and duration of work may be adjusted for inclement weather or other unforeseeable delays. Drivers should expect delays and are encouraged to allow extra time in reaching their destination.”
Jaggers said the completion for the entire project is still set for mid-2022.
The project began in 2018 and will widen the road from U.S. 41 to Industrial Road, just past the GE Aviation plant. The other plan would widen U.S. 41 from Hospital Drive to the U.S. 281 intersection.
In 2017, both projects got boosts from the Pennyrile Area Development District Regional Transportation Committee and from the District 2 office of the Kentucky Department of Transportation, and both were considered the most important potential projects in Hopkins County, according to past reports.
The boost comes from the methodology used by the KYTC called Strategic Highway Investment Formula for Tomorrow, which is supposed to use data to drive decision-making and reduce the role of politics. It uses a system whereby regional planning districts and local transportation districts can boost projects by adding points to their scores.
In the case of U.S. 41-A and U.S. 41, the PADD committee and District 2 DOT office both gave the maximum to the projects, boosting each of their scores by 30 points.
Once the Transportation Cabinet received input from across the state, it developed a list of projects for the 2018 recommended highway plan. That plan to the governor and legislators for consideration when developing the plan during the 2018 General Assembly.
Some form of the U.S. 41A project has been on highway plans since 2000.
