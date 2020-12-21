One of Providence’s oldest businesses is getting a new owner, according to a statement issued by Kirby-Jones Funeral Home director Justin Kirby on Friday. Kirby signed over ownership of the facility to Barnett-Strother Funeral Home of Madisonville.
“I have gained so many friends and extended family over my time here and I want to thank each of you from the bottom of my heart for trusting me,” Kirby said in a statement. “I want all of Providence and Webster County to know I am a phone call away and always here for you anyway I can be. The new owner will be a great asset to Providence with many local connections. I want to thank everyone of you for our time and friendship that will never be forgotten I just ask you pray for us and each other always.”
Kirby is currently building a new funeral home near Russelville, where he resides with his family.
The Providence-based funeral home shares a long history with Townsend Funeral Home in Dixon which goes all the way back to the tiny community of Tilden in northern Webster County in 1895.
That year a young embalmer named Noah Tapp started a funeral home in Tilden. In the 1930’s he relocated his original business to Dixon and opened a second location of Tapp Funeral Home in Providence. His sons Fred and Kestner Tapp took over those locations upon his death in the early 1940’s, while a third son, Luke Tapp, started a third Tapp Funeral Home location in Henderson.
The Tapp Family purchased the property where Jones and Kirby Funeral Home now stands in July 15, 1944 and constructed a new funeral home building on that lot. That family continued to operate the Henderson facility until 1986.
In 1970, twin brothers Norris and Morris Townsend of Dixon took over ownership of the Dixon and Providence locations as the Tapp Family moved to Henderson fulltime to manage that funeral home. Norris bought the Providence location, while Morris and his wife, Connie Townsend, bought the Dixon location. In July of 1973, Morris and Connie Townsend, along with Connie’s brother, Steve Jones, bought out Norris’ shares in the Providence funeral home.
They operated the facility, first as Townsend Funeral Home and then Townsend-Jones Funeral Home until 2007 when it was sold to Daryl and Deborah Erdman. Morris’ widow, Connie Townsend, and son, Chad Townsend, still own the Dixon location.
The Erdman’s operated the business from 2007 until 2014 as Jones and Erdman Funeral Home with Jones staying on as an employee.
Kirby purchased the facility from the Erdman’s in 2013 and renamed it Jones and Kirby Funeral Home. Jones once again stayed on for a short time before retiring from the funeral home business.
The new owner, Barnett-Strother Funeral Home, is itself a business with a long history, having begun in 1922 as Barnett Funeral Home, the first fulltime funeral home in Hopkins County. W. Fred Strother bought the business in 1943 and changed the name.
In addition to their main location on North Main in Madisonville and the new Providence location, Barnett-Strother also owns the former Tomblinson Funeral Home in Slaughters, now known as the Barnett-Strother Hanson Chapel.
Contact Matt Hughes at matt@journalenterprise.com or 270-667-2069
