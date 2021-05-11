Classic car enthusiasts can now enjoy looking at vintage cars while giving back to the United Way of the Coalfield at The Paragon of Madisonville’s Classic Car Show set for Saturday.
Paragon Director Maria Lee said the assisted living facility could not hold their Autumn Family Night — a United Way of the Coalfield fundraiser — due to the virus last year, so now they are having a different event to benefit the organization.
“We appreciate the work United Way does in our community and look for ways to support it,” she said.
The car show gives residents a chance to get outside and interact with other people now that restrictions are lessening, she said. Around seven cars from the 1940s through the 1950s will be lined up along the parking area at the Paragon.
“We hope the event will bring back good memories and anticipate that we will hear some great stories about life in the 1940s and 1950s,” said Lee.
While the event will be taking place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., food will be available between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Lee said the Paragon’s dietary staff will be grilling hot dogs and hamburgers.
Dibby’s Ice Cream Truck will be at the facility around noon to provide dessert, Said Lee, who added the event is open to the public and encourages everyone to come out to look at the cars.
“Even just to drive through and give us a honk and a wave,” said Lee.
Guests are required to wear a face mask, regardless of vaccination status, except when eating, she said. Music will be provided by David Estes, who will be bringing his DJ and karaoke equipment.
Lee said she does hope everyone who comes out to look at the classic cars will donate to United Way.
The Paragon of Madisonville is located at 137 Stagecoach Rd., one block off North Main Street. For more information, contact Lee at 270-824-9006.
