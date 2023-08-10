Diane 2

Diane Oakley speaks to volunteers and visitors at a Feed the Children food and book giveaway in Sebree. Oakley announced her retirement as Webster County Schools’ Homeless Coordinator on July 28. She will be continuing her work with God’s Outreach23, a nonprofit committed to assisting homeless and displaced families.

 Photo provided

Diane Oakley uses the term “conduit” when asked about the role she has played in the lives of people over the years. She will take no credit for the help she has provided to countless individuals and families. Instead, she will say that she has only been a tool for God to get his work done.

And despite announcing two weeks ago that she was retiring as Homeless Coordinator for Webster County Schools effective immediately, the former West Hopkins educator says that the task of assisting those who need help will only change platforms.

