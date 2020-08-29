The Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce is encouraging everyone to shop local this weekend.
“This weekend, we encourage you to discover all the excellent shopping and dining options that Hopkins County has to offer,” according to a release from the chamber of commerce. “We hope that you support local everyday, but this weekend (Aug. 28 and Aug. 29), we challenge you to visit a ‘new to you’ restaurant, boutique and retailer. You can shop Hopkins County in person, on the phone or online, depending on the business.”
Those wanting to participate in the prize drawing for shopping local can upload their receipts from Chamber members to Facebook, Twitter or Instagram using #Shop HopkinsCounty for a chance to win $250 in Chamber Checks.
For more information, visit https://www. facebook.com/hopkins chamber.
