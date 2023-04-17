An Earlington man was arrested on Friday after allegedly stealing several big ticket items from Walmart and Rural King.
Police were dispatched to Rural King at around 10:20 a.m. on Friday in regards to a reported theft. Officers say that on security camera they watched a suspect fill a cart with items, then push it out the front door without stopping at a register. He then loaded the items into a KIA SUV and left.
Police located the SUV at a detailing shop, with the merchandise still inside. Items included hats, shirts, trash bags and a Champion Generator. The total amount of the items exceeded $500 but was less than $1,000.
While searching the vehicle, officers reported also finding a large amount of merchandise from Walmart, including two pressure washers, a carpet cleaner, several boxes of snack cakes, lightbulbs and black tote, which contained” a large amount of meat.” Officers were able to identify the merchandise as having been stolen from the Hanson Walmart and valued at over $1,000.
Waymon K. Mason, 61 of Earlington, was charged with two counts of shoplifting. Police say that he confessed to taking the items, advising that he planned to sell them and use the money to get high.
