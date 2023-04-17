An Earlington man was arrested on Friday after allegedly stealing several big ticket items from Walmart and Rural King.

Police were dispatched to Rural King at around 10:20 a.m. on Friday in regards to a reported theft. Officers say that on security camera they watched a suspect fill a cart with items, then push it out the front door without stopping at a register. He then loaded the items into a KIA SUV and left.

