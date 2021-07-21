The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man involved in two gun-related altercations in St. Charles.
Joseph Franklin, 39, of Dawson Springs, is being sought on five counts of wanton endangerment, three counts of terroristic threatening, criminal mischief, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and using restricted ammo during felony (shots fired).
According to Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Charlie Young, officers first responded to a home on Washington Street in St. Charles on Friday where he said Franklin pulled a firearm out during a verbal fight with an individual and fired shots at a vehicle that the subject was in.
Young said Franklin then fled the scene and said that he barricaded himself in a building near the shooting with “several other firearms.”
After obtaining a search warrant, deputies and a team from Madisonville came up to the building they believed Franklin had barricaded himself in and then found he had fled the scene before deputies arrived.
Young said that around 2 a.m. Tuesday morning, there was another altercation between Franklin and the individual.
“He fired a round at the resident and the resident apparently fired back at him and then he returned fire,” he said. “There was — from what I understand — around six or seven rounds exchanged and then he fled the scene again before deputies arrived.”
Young said the charges from Friday are already out and more will come from what happened Tuesday morning.
“We would consider him armed and dangerous because of the fact he has already been involved in two incidents that involved shooting,” he said.
Young said as far as he knew, there were no injuries in either incident.
“Without making contact with him, we don’t know for sure, but we don’t have any evidence that leads us to believe there were any injuries,” he said. “We don’t have anything at this point to say what the fight was about.”
Young said Franklin is a convicted felon and the officers have encountered him before.
“He has been incarcerated and from what I understand, was just released the first part of June,” he said. “He has been convicted for violent crimes in the past.”
According to the Kentucky Department of Corrections, Franklin was most recently convicted in April 2018 for first-degree possession of a controlled substance, first-degree fleeing or evading police and first-degree wanton endangerment for a crime that occurred in May 2017 and was sentenced to three years in prison.
According to the DOC, he was placed on mandatory reentry supervision that began June 1 of this year.
Anyone with information regarding Franklin can call the sheriff’s office at 270-821-5661 or Hopkins County Crimestoppers at 270-825-1111.
