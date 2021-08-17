The search for a Dawson Springs man wanted on multiple wanton endangerment, firearm and terroristic threatening charges is ongoing nearly a month after it began.
Joseph Franklin, 39, is being sought on five counts of wanton endangerment, three counts of terroristic threatening, criminal mischief, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and using restricted ammo during felony (shots fired) after it was determined by the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office that he was involved in two gun-related incidents in Saint Charles.
According to Deputy Charlie Young, officers first responded to a home on Washington Street in Saint Charles on July 16 where he said Franklin pulled a firearm out during a verbal fight with an individual and fired shots at the subject in a vehicle.
Around 2 a.m. on July 20, Young said Franklin was involved in another altercation with the same individual.
As of Monday, investigators believe Franklin remains in Hopkins County. The Hopkins County CrimeStoppers have authorized a $500 reward for information that leads to his arrest.
“We would appreciate the community’s help in locating him,” Young said.
Anyone with information regarding Franklin can call the sheriff’s office at 270-821-5661 or the Hopkins County Crimestoppers at 270-825-1111.
