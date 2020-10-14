Early voting kicked off Tuesday in Hopkins County with voters lining up at the Ballard Convention Center at the fairgrounds in Madisonville.
“There has been heavy voting turnout,” said Hopkins County Clerk Keenan Cloern. “But the lines are moving quickly.”
In a Facebook post, Cloern said that 1,275 voters came through the fairgrounds.
“We didn’t know what type of turnout to expect,” Cloern said. “I don’t know if the heavy turnout is just merely out of anticipation or excitement. I’m excited to see what the next day brings. It has been really busy.”
Voters lined up at the door and were brought in once a spot to vote was available. They then exited out another door to help keep the flow of people from passing each other due to COVID-19 precautions.
Cloern wants to remind voters to bring their ID and glasses to vote on the paper ballots.
The early voting will be available at the fairgrounds again today. On Thursday and Friday, the early voting location will be at the Dawson Springs Library located at 103 W. Ramsey Street in Dawson Springs.
Other early voting opportunities include:
• Monday, Oct. 19 at First Baptist Fellowship Hall in Earlington.
• Tuesday, Oct. 20 at Mortons Gap City Hall.
• Wednesday, Oct. 21 at the Nebo Community Center.
• Oct. 22-23 at Hanson Baptist Church.
• Oct. 26-27 at Nortonville City Hall.
• Oct. 28 at St. Charles Community Center.
• Oct. 29 at White Plains City Hall.
• Oct. 30 and Nov. 2 at Ballard Convention Center.
Early voting locations will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Saturdays drive-thru voting will be offered Oct. 17, Oct. 24 and Oct. 31 from 8 a.m. to noon at 24 Union Street in Madisonville.
On Nov. 3n there will be only seven locations to vote in Hopkins County, according to Cloern.
“Those will be the only polls open on Election Day. Any voter in any precinct of the county can go to any of these polling places at their convenience to vote,” said Cloern.
The seven voting locations are the Archery Complex located at 3100 Grapevine Road in Madisonville; Ballard Convention Center, Dawson Springs Library, Elks Lodge located at 875 Princeton Road in Madisonville; Nortonville City Hall, Rizpah Temple located at 3300 Hanson Road in Madisonville and at the Nebo Community Center.
Election Day voting locations will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., said Cloern.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.