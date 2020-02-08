Hopkins County’s first winter event of 2020 gave way to a multitude of single-vehicle collisions, said Hopkins County Emergency Management Director Nick Bailey.
Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office reported 21 accidents due to the weather conditions; some were simply slide-offs, said a spokesperson. Officers worked eight of the accidents.
One accident reported minor injuries around 4:40 a.m. Friday. A semi-truck heading north on I-69, at the Center Street overpass, slid into the median and hit a guardrail, the sheriff’s office reported.
Kentucky State police said they worked four accidents in Hopkins County with no injuries.
Bailey said most of Fridays accidents were because of slick spots on the road.
“There were slick spots, and I think people got complacent to the fact that there were spots,” he said. “It did cause multiple accidents.”
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet had trucks out most of the day to place salt on icy patches.
“They’re trying to make sure all of the overpasses and bridges are good and salted,” said spokesperson Keirsten Jaggers.
Because of diminished road conditions throughout the district, Hopkins County Schools had a snow day. Students were expected to complete their assignments for SKILLS Day 6. Dawson Springs Independent School District operated on a two-hour delay.
“There were some slick spots out and about, but the two-hour delay brought a little bit of sun and warmed it up a little bit, and we didn’t have any issues,” said Dawson Superintendent Lenny Whalen.
Friday evening athletic competition for both school districts went on as scheduled.
Though the snow lasted for a short period over Thursday and Friday, Kevin Smith, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Paducah, the forecast for tonight is dry. However, another system may come through starting Sunday afternoon and stretching through Monday morning.
“We do have a chance for rain, moving in mainly during the afternoon on Sunday and continuing into Monday, and then tapering off,” with only one-quarter to seven-tenths of an inch of rainfall, he said. “At this point and time, we’re not immediately concerned for any flooding potential. It’s something we’ll be keeping an eye one because the ground around the whole region is still fairly saturated. We do have a mid-week system where we are concerned that we may have more rain, probably closer to an inch around Madisonville.”
Bailey said the motoring public needs to make sure they are aware and to slow down when there are slick conditions. He also said if you don’t have to get out and drive in icy conditions, don’t.
“If you do have to get out, the main thing is you want to keep your fuel above half,” he said. “You want to make sure you’ve got proper clothing. Maybe carry a blanket. You want to be able to stay warm if you’re stranded before help can get to you.”
