A Madisonville man was arrested over the weakened after police say he fired several shots from a roman candle at them while they were on official business.
According to MPD, officers were speaking to a group of juveniles near the intersection of Elm Street and Hopewell Street in Madisonville on Saturday night when they heard fireworks exploding nearby. Officers then observed a vehicle traveling eastbound on Elm Street. As it passed their location, officers say the passenger in the vehicle pointed the roman candle in the the direction of the police and the group of juveniles, firing several shots before moving on.
Officers pursued the vehicle, performing a traffic stop on Oates Street, where the passenger was identified as Keagan Brown, 18 of Madisonville. Brown was arrested and charged with wanton endangerment of a police officer
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.