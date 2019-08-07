The Loch Mary Reservoir holds enough water to fill about 715 Olympic-sized swimming pools.
All that stands between that wall of water and Annette Rudolph's Earlington neighborhood is a 95-year-old earthen dam, deteriorating and seeping water.
Rudolph, 70, has lived in the neighborhood she calls "The Bottom" all her life, and floods are routine there. State inspectors have told the dam's owner, the city of Earlington, that heavy rain could overtop it -- "threatening the safety of the residents downstream," according to a 2018 inspection report.
Yet local officials don't have a crisis plan for a dam failure. The county emergency manager would have to lead a crisis response, but he doesn't have maps showing which houses
would be inundated or how far the water would travel. Officials have not practiced a response.
To Rudolph, that means if the dam breaks, "we're on our own."
"If you can't swim, you're just a damn dead pigeon."
The Loch Mary Reservoir dam is one of 80 in Kentucky that state inspectors have deemed to be a two-fold risk: high-hazard, because a breach would threaten lives or property, and in poor or unsatisfactory condition. Only six of those dams have complete emergency plans on file with the state, according to a Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting investigation.
State records and more than two dozen interviews with local emergency management officials show emergency responders largely lack detailed plans for responding to a crisis at those dams.
Precisely how many people in Kentucky live at risk is unclear without those plans, as one of their functions is to scientifically identify where the flood waters would go during a breach.
"It is extremely important to have an emergency action plan," said Colette Easter, a civil engineer in Louisville who assessed Kentucky's dam safety program for an analysis by the American Society of Civil Engineers. "If something does happen that puts an extra stress and strain on a dam and it does have a catastrophic failure, your reaction needs to be really fast to make sure you can get people out of harm's way."
But just having a plan isn't enough: the local community needs to practice and update it on an annual basis, she said.
"If a local body has not reviewed the plan, then it would be pretty challenging to implement it," Easter said.
The Federal Emergency Management Administration recommends detailed plans for any dam that would threaten lives if it broke. Forty-three states have laws that require these plans for high-hazard dams, but Kentucky does not.
Of the 178 dams the state Division of Water considers to be high hazard -- regardless of whether it's in good or bad condition -- about 89% don't have complete plans on file with the state.
KyCIR interviewed emergency management staff in 25 counties where high-hazard dams are rated in poor or unsatisfactory condition, the lowest ratings respectively. The vast majority had not seen dam break plans, or didn't know if there were any -- even when state data showed their dams had plans.
Yet those are the people who would generally have to call the state to alert officials of a problem, and take charge of responding to a dam disaster, said Glen Alexander, environmental engineer supervisor with the state Division of Water's dam safety program.
"We try our best to communicate with emergency managers. We probably haven't always done the best in the past and we're trying very much to improve that," Alexander said.
Nick Bailey, emergency management director for Hopkins County, where Rudolph lives, has six high-hazard dams that are in poor or unsatisfactory condition in his county.
All but two are privately owned, and Bailey said he didn't know much about their condition or inspection history. He thinks the city of Earlington is working on a plan. Earlington's mayor didn't return requests for comment.
Bailey doubted most dam owners would make the plans unless they were required to.
"How would I even know whether or not a dam owner was doing their part of the bargain if I'm not even aware of which dams are high hazard and which are not?" Bailey said.
'Draft' Plans Count, But Aren't Widely Shared
The Kentucky Division of Water has oversight to inspect dams, issue violations and order repairs. But they say the dam owners are responsible for voluntarily making emergency plans. More than half of the 950-some dams regulated by the state are owned by individuals, businesses or coal companies -- not governments.
Alexander said his team encourages dam owners to make plans, but they don't have much success.
Data reported by the Kentucky Division of Water data say that 74% of Kentucky's high-hazard dams have emergency action plans. But a state dam official in Frankfort, not the dam owners, made most of those plans, which the state officials said are drafts. They have not been adopted by local officials or necessarily even seen.
Only 20 of 178 are actually complete.
The Division of Water wouldn't release its draft plans, citing an exemption in Kentucky's open records law. But Alexander said they contain basic emergency contact lists and simplified maps of the area expected to flood during a breach. If the state were to require dam owners to make these plans, he said, they would have to be much more thorough.
State officials say they made these drafts in hopes of helping prepare dam owners for breaks, since they don't have the power to force dam owners to take the initiative. In theory, emergency managers could call state dam staff during a disaster, who could then get to the maps within 20 minutes and ship them out electronically, Alexander said.
Carey Johnson, assistant director for the Kentucky Division of Water, said he didn't think it was misleading to report the draft reports in state data.
"The document is a tangible document, with inundation maps, and we're happy to share it," he said. "Could it be enhanced? 100%."
Johnson called it "concerning" that emergency management in at least 20 counties told KyCIR they didn't know about or hadn't seen emergency plans for the high-hazard dams in their areas.
But state officials only share the plans they've drafted with dam owners or local emergency managers if asked, because they worry that sending them out without context would create a misunderstanding that dams were in imminent danger.
Alexander said his division regularly communicates with dam owners through the inspection process, but inspectors do not proactively reach out to emergency managers about specific dams or share inspection reports with them. The dam safety team has only five employees that oversee nearly 1,000 dams statewide, he said. Resources are a major barrier.
"When you do 300 to 400 inspections a year, it gets a little much to send out multiple copies," Alexander said.
Emergency Staff Caught Off-Guard
According to FEMA, the plan must be made in close coordination with emergency management authorities and practiced regularly to be effective.
Some emergency managers interviewed by KyCIR were even surprised to hear that state dam experts consider the dams in their county to be high hazard, and they had no idea that inspectors had rated them poor. They did not have plans to practice.
"If the emergency managers aren't up to date on the information, if they don't practice how they're going to handle the information when the time comes, they're going to be caught off guard and not really know what to do," Alexander said.
State dam safety staff plan to ask the legislature to require dam owners to make emergency action plans within the next few sessions. They have a potential sponsor, but would not say who.
Some dam owners were working on plans when KyCIR reached them.
In Nelson County, the city of Bloomfield is spending about $120,000 to improve its dam on a two-acre fishing lake in the city park.
If it were to break, the water would wash over about five or six houses, hit Bloomfield City Hall, a church, a few other buildings and then an apartment complex that houses a lot of elderly people, said Mayor Chris Dudgeon.
So the city is also drafting up emergency action plans, which meant having to hire an engineering consultant to do hydrological studies to determine where water would go if the dam broke.
In Jenkins, a border city with Virginia in Letcher County, a dam failure at Elkhorn Lake could strike 30% of the town's population if it broke, said Mayor Todd DePriest. The dam has been leaking for years, and he fears a natural disaster could come along and take the dam out for good.
The state Division of Water ordered Jenkins last summer to work on an emergency plan, and it's in the works now. The city had already commissioned some studies, so DePriest got the data he needs to build inundation maps. He plans to share the maps with emergency planners, who will conduct regular practices.
According to state data, dam officials made a simplified plan for the dam, but DePriest had never seen it. Neither had the emergency management director, Paul Miles.
Testing emergency plans to make sure they work is key, Miles said.
"You have to practice your plan," Miles said. "If you don't, it's not a good plan."
