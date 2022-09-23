Some people are called to their careers, while others stumble into their calling. You might say the latter is the case for the school resource officer at Grapevine Elementary School, who had planned to leave law enforcement behind him.
Jerrod Hearld started his law enforcement career with the Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office in 1996. He worked for the sheriff’s office for almost four years before moving to the state police.
In December 2016, Hearld retired from the state police and thought that his career in law enforcement was over. He wanted a job that was completely different than what he had been doing.
“It wasn’t going to be anything in law enforcement,” he said. “I wanted to do something out of the ordinary for me.”
That wasn’t exactly how things worked out, at least not right away. After retirement, Hearld came back as part of the KSP Trooper R program, a program created to fill openings in the state police while allowing troopers who have retired to continue to serve their communities
He remained with the Trooper R program for about two years before hearing about the SRO position at Grapevine through the Madisonville Police Department.
Hearld said he heard about the SRO position through another SRO who said both the police department and Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office were hiring.
“I thought about it for a little bit and filled out applications for both,” he said.
He was hired by the police department and started at Grapevine Elementary in 2019. Hearld said he wanted something out of the ordinary, and being an SRO was definitely it.
“I don’t have kids,” he said. “I’ve never been around kids up until this point when I started this job. I wanted to give it a try, so I did.”
The first few months at Grapevine, Hearld said he wasn’t sure what to think, and then COVID-19 happened, and everyone was sent home for five months.
“The following year was a lot different because of COVID,” he said. “I kind of got to know some of the teachers and some of the things about how elementary schools work. I was like, ‘I think this might work out.’ ”
This year is the first normal school year since he became an SRO, and he said it is a lot busier.
“You can tell this is a back to a normal year,” said Hearld. “It is pretty wild, but it is fun.”
He said it is one of the best jobs he has ever had.
“The kids are great. The staff is great,” said Hearld. “I enjoy the kids more than I thought I would.”
He said getting used to the hugs, high fives, fist bumps and bear hugs was a little awkward for him at first, but its something he had to get used to it.
“I’m still not there yet, but I am a lot more comfortable than I used to be,” said Hearld.
One of the biggest adjustments for him was getting out of the Trooper mentality. He said working the road you often see the worst in people, at fatalities, domestics, and normal traffic stops, so being in a school with kids is a lot different.
“This is a completely different challenge,” said Hearld.
Grapevine Elementary Principal Kelcey Postlewait said Hearld is like a big brother around the school.
“He is around every corner. He is checking every door. He is always ahead of me,” she said. “He is always here.”
As an SRO, he said his primary role is the safety and security of all the staff and all the students in the school. Hearld said he starts the day early, so he can be there for the buses and car rider lines.
“I want to be out front, see them all come in and say something to them when they come in,” he said. “I’m a little bit everywhere. I might be at the car rider line. I might be out front. I might be just making rounds.”
Once classes start, he goes around the school checking all the exterior doors to make sure they are all secure. When lunch starts, Hearld said he is in and out of the cafeteria talking to the kids. He said he doesn’t stay very long because it is hard to hear his radio in the cafeteria.
Hearld said he stays pretty busy throughout the day because parents and adults will come and go at the school, and his office is the same room as SOS, or in school suspension. He said despite his office being in the SOS room, he isn’t very involved in the discipline at the school.
“I might talk to them and try to lead them in the right direction,” said Hearld.
Postlewait said he is very visible at the school. He is there every day, and for any event the school may have.
“I started with the best, and that is all I know,” she said. “He is not only here for the kids. He is also here for the people coming into our building.”
She said he also embraces the school’s dress-up days like pirate day, cowboy hat day, tourist day, crazy hat day, and Disney character day, to name a few.
“He embraces everything that goes on in our building and is a part of it,” said Postlewait.
Hearld said he enjoys being an SRO. The kids and staff are great to be around.
“If I didn’t have this job at the school that I liked and enjoyed doing, I wouldn’t be in law enforcement,” he said. “That is the only reason I am still here.”
