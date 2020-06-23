Before 11 a.m. Monday, the main room of the Midway Building at the Ballard Convention Center was set up for the arrival of voters today.
Because of concerns of the coronavirus, the Kentucky primary election was moved from May 19 to today and only one polling place is available in the county.
Hopkins County Clerk Keenan Cloern and her staff have instituted mobile units and drive-thru voting this election season. Many voters cast their ballots through mail-in procedures as well.
Today, voters will enter in a side door of the Midway Building at the convention center and follow a cordoned-off path to reach pollworkers, who will be stationed behind Plexiglass and will serve one voter at a time.
Voters will show photo ID and receive a ballot before following another path to a table to receive a pen. Voters can then enter the polling place. Voting booths — both standing and sitting booths — are spread out.
After casting their vote, residents can approach the voting machines and insert their ballots before exiting a different set of doors than they entered.
Pollworkers and local police will be in control of traffic flow.
Cloern said she doesn’t know what kind of crowd to expect today, but voters should bring their photo IDs. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The ballot features races in both Democratic and Republican parties as well as a nonpartisan race for a court of appeals position.
