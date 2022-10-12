Due to a lack of participation, the Hopkins County Extension Office has canceled the Eat Smart, Play Hard club.
Melissa Webb, the Senior SNAP-Education program assistant, said they had eight children RSVP for the class, but none of them showed up.
“I had three others show up who were too young to participate,” she said.
The club was open to children in grades fourth through ninth. The kids were going to learn about food and get to do some food science experiments.
Because of the lack of participation, Webb said they are probably not going to do anything for the rest of this fall.
“If we do anything we would start something back up in early spring,” she said. “We don’t have anything on the books yet”
Webb said if there are children interested in the club, parents can call the extension office and get their child’s name down on a list.
“If there is a big enough pool, I can always start it back up,” she said.
For more information on the club or other extension office clubs, call 270-821-3650. The Hopkins County Extension Office is located at 75 Cornwall Drive.
