The Hopkins County Health Department released the following food scores through July 18:

• Dave's Sticky Pig -- 98

Ceiling tile needs cleaning/replacing

• Rigdon's BBQ -- 99

Floor tile needs repair

• Hopkins County Jail Catering -- 100

• Taco John's -- 99

Drink nozzles in drive-thru need cleaning

• Regional Senior Citizen Center -- 100

• Campfire Roosters -- 100

• ALOTTADOG -- 100

• Temptations Event & Catering -- 100

• C & C Express #1 (food truck) -- 100

• Dave's Street Eats (push cart) -- 100

• Pizza Hut -- 99

Box of single-service items stored on floor

• G.E. Canteen -- 100

• Mandarin House -- 92

Ice scoop improperly stored

Food product stored on floor

Equipment stored in hand sink

Doors open on dumpster

• Hillside Center Kitchen -- 100

• Lively Stone Church Kitchen -- 100

• Dawson Springs City Park Concessions -- 100

• Wings, ETC. -- 97

Freezer door handle needs repairing

Water leak in walk-in cooler

Ceiling in storage room needs repairing

Water on floor in storage room

• Ferrell's -- 98

Eggs improperly stored

• Tumbleweed -- 95

Liquid spillage in bottom of prep cooler

Soiled wiping cloths not stored in sanitizing solution

Scoop handle touching food product

Debris buildup on floor in prep area

• Pizza Express -- 100

• Sonic - Northside -- 99

• Liquid spillage in bottom of ice cream cooler

• Brighton Cornerstone -- 100

• Ridgewood Terrace -- 100

