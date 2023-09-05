In honor of Save A Life Day and September being Recovery Awareness Month, Brightview will hold a health fair on Sept. 14 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the White Plains Community Center.
Karen Tapp, the community outreach manager for Brightview, said there will be addiction recovery resources, along with other health resources for the county and surrounding areas.
“We are doing a community Narcan giveaway along with a huge resource fair with all types of community resources and some free services, and there are also going to be three food trucks,” she said.
Tapp said UK Healthcare will be at the event giving out Narcan and doing free HIV testing. Kroger Pharmacy will be there with flu shots. Baptist Health Cancer Center will have information on cancer screenings, and the Hopkins County Health Department will be giving out free home COVID tests. She said there will also be blood pressure testing, diabetes information, and A1C testing.
“It is a day that is dedicated to educating about addiction, addiction recovery, about how to use Narcan and other harm reduction items,” said Tapp. “Just a day for education and to know how to Save a life in the case of an overdose.”
There will also be employment services set up to offer jobs in different areas like education.
Food trucks will be on-site to feed anyone who stops by the fair. Tapp said there will be a food truck serving breakfast, then three other food trucks serving lunch. There will be an ice cream truck out there, and Duncan Farms will have a produce stand set up.
“I would encourage anyone in the community or the region to come visit because there are going to be resources to fit every family and every need,” said Tapp.
Brightview has partnered with Care Source, an insurance marketplace business, for this event.
For more information, call Brightview at 866-934-7450. The community center is located at 112 N.E. Railroad St. in White Plains.
