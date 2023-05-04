For the first time, Hopkins County Elementary Schools participated in their own version of The Amazing Shake this spring, with Charlie Gamblin of West Broadway bringing home the inaugural championship.
The Amazing Shake is a “soft skills” oriented program that seeks to teach students the value of a firm handshake, the ability to clearly express themselves through conversation and in general be successful at all of the skills they will one day need to interview for a job or scholarship.
Originally designed and held at the Ron Clark Academy in Atlanta, the program first came to Hopkins County five years ago after former James Madison Middle School teacher Kia Zieba saw the benefits it had for middle schoolers. After plans to take The Amazing Shake county-wide were delayed by COVID-19, the middle school program finally added Browning Springs last year and South Hopkins this year.
This year, for the first time, the program was redesigned for Hopkins County students at the elementary level. Students went through multiple rounds of competition that included a 90-second on the spot conversation with a judge and finally ended on Tuesday with an etiquette round. During the finals, students had to arrange place settings for themselves and a judge, all the while managing to carry on a meaningful conversation.
Jesse Stuart, Pride, West Broadway and Grapevine elementary schools all took part in the final competition.
Charlie Gamblin of West Broadway took the top spot, followed by fellow WBES student Audrey Mulligan. Third went to Mylie Duvall of Jesse Stuart.
