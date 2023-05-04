For the first time, Hopkins County Elementary Schools participated in their own version of The Amazing Shake this spring, with Charlie Gamblin of West Broadway bringing home the inaugural championship.

The Amazing Shake is a “soft skills” oriented program that seeks to teach students the value of a firm handshake, the ability to clearly express themselves through conversation and in general be successful at all of the skills they will one day need to interview for a job or scholarship.

