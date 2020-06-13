Tourism dollars are coming to the rescue to help keep a big Madisonville development on track.
The Tourism Advisory Board voted unanimously Thursday night to use $425,000 in reserve money to purchase land in Mid Town Commons for an indoor sports complex.
“That was originally not how that was going to work,” Mayor Kevin Cotton said.
The plan was to use city general fund money to buy the 22.5 acres of land. But then came the coronavirus and its economic impact. Cotton admitted that’s brought a “loss of revenue.” City Marketing Director Sara Lutz said Friday that the exact amount of loss remains unknown.
Ironically, the tourism budget has extra reserve money available because of COVID-19. Hardly anything is being spent on the Friday Night Live concert series, since the season was canceled in May.
“We’ve got nothing to spend the money on this year,” board member Aaron Spencer said.
“I think it’s a perfect opportunity,” Chip Tate added.
Cotton indicated the switch in funding sources was an idea from the Kentucky League of Cities. Councilman Frank Stevenson said the expenditure is proper, because one goal of the Sports Complex is to “generate economic activity from outside the immediate area.”
The Hopkins County Fiscal Court already committed $402,000 for its share of purchasing the land. Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield Jr. said Friday that money was taken out of the current county budget.
“Coronavirus is delaying a lot of things,” Whitfield said. “But I still hope we can turn dirt there this year.”
Cotton hopes the paperwork to purchase the sports complex land from Ershig Properties will be signed next week. Whitfield said the next step would be to finalize a second city-county interlocal agreement for operating the complex.
“There’s still a lot to work out,” Whitfield said.
Thursday’s vote could end any dream of Madisonville suspending the restaurant tax for a time, to encourage local dining coming out of COVID-19. Councilman Adam Townsend said any such move would require four separate city council votes — two to remove the tax, then two to reinstate.
Another big project for the mayor is on hold at the moment. The board voted to table a proposal to release $250,000 for a nature play area at Mahr Park.
The board approved “seed money” for the area in December, with the condition that the Mahr Trust pay the rest of the estimated $1 million cost. But even here, the pandemic has thrown a curve.
“We’re not ready to say we can do it all,” Barbie Hunt with the Mahr Trust said. “If you looked at your own investments, you know what’s happened to the trust.”
The trust is ready to commit $100,000 to the play area. But executives want to develop a memorandum of understanding with the city, to make clear which entity is responsible for specific aspects of the park. That could be presented to the city council by early July.
In other news from the tourism advisory board:
• the new Mahr Park Events Center is getting 10 inquiries a week about reservations, even though it has not opened. City Administrator Robert Janes said the goal is to have the center booked a year in advance.
• Ashton Robinson was named the new Mahr Park Director.
• Cotton said the football field at Festus Claybon Park should be ready for games by the end of July.
• Cotton said a tree has been planted in that park in memory of the late City Councilman and Police Chief Bobby Johnson.
