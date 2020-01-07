The showdown at the Frankfort corral begins today. But one local lawmaker advises: keep your powder dry.
"I do not think that gun rights are in danger in Kentucky," said Rep. Jim Gooch Jr., a Republican from Providence.
Kentucky United wants to be absolutely sure. The Hopkins County chapter of the pro-gun group takes a resolution backing the second amendment to the U.S. Constitution before Fiscal
see lawmakers/page a4
Court today. That will happen less than two hours before the Kentucky General Assembly begins its 2020 session.
But Gooch says there's a difference between Kentucky, which has a new Governor called "anti-gun" by Kentucky United, and Virginia, where the legislature flips this year from majority-Republican to mostly Democrat.
Gooch's focus instead is on the state budget. Lawmakers have 60 days to adopt a two-year plan. Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear will have to present a Republican majority with a proposal to pay for his campaign promises.
"We have way more needs than we have income and revenue," Gooch said before leaving for Frankfort.
Beshear was elected Governor in November by emphasizing education. Gooch admitted that there's a shortage of teachers across the commonwealth.
"All of us would like to give pay raises to teachers," Gooch said. He added some other state employees have worked with "no raise since the 90s."
Gooch is open to ideas on bringing in more revenue. He said legalized sports gaming "may have a chance," similar to what Indiana began last fall.
But Gooch also quoted State Senate President Robert Stivers II: "We can't smoke and gamble our way to a balanced budget."
Attempts to contact three other lawmakers representing Hopkins County were unsuccessful. But in a "legislative column" released to the media Monday, Rep. Melinda Gibbons Prunty, R-Greenville, predicted a tough session financially.
"We still carry more than $43 billion in unfunded liabilities from our public pension systems," Prunty wrote.
Prunty said Beshear will present his budget plan on Tuesday, Jan. 28.
"I sincerely hope the Governor's budget proposal is one based on realistic goals and assumptions," she wrote.
Prunty prefiled a bill which would regulate "professional employer organizations" and require them to register with the commonwealth. The HR Zone website defines those organizations as "entities that provide employee management services," such as benefits and payroll processing.
Gooch submitted a bill which would make it a first degree crime to tamper with natural gas or petroleum pipelines. He said in other areas, people have been "turning valves and even cutting pipelines."
While Gooch acknowledged that hasn't been a major problem in Kentucky, "so often we react. We wait until something happens."
Gooch received a challenge for re-election in House District 12 Monday. Art McLaughlin of Sacramento filed as a Democrat.
