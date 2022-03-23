BrightView Madisonville, at the corner of Arch and Main streets, will be hosting its first art contest for all those recovering from substance use.
According to Alex Strein, Community Outreach manager for BrightView, there is a lot of information about art therapy from peer review articles. The process of being creative and having a tangible piece of art can be very therapeutic for many conditions, including Substance Use Disorder.
“Creating art is a great way to work through thoughts and feelings” Strein said. “You typically end up with something pretty great in the end. I also thought this would be a great way to showcase some local talent, especially within the recovery community.”
While the climate around recovery is getting much better, there is still a stigma surrounding Substance Use Disorder. Strein believes this is a great way to shed some light on the disease and the people that it impacts. These people have talents and are creative just like everyone else and their accomplishments deserve to be noted and celebrated.
The way the contest will work, without knowing what the community response will be, it is difficult to create categories or divisions, so there will be a panel of judges who will vote on the pieces that have been submitted.
The “crowd favorite” will be voted on Facebook, so the community can engage and participate as well. Winners will received award plaques and prizes. All pieces will need to be brought to the center in Madisonville on or before April 22. Submissions should include the artist name and phone number. Art will be displayed throughout the month of May.
For more information, please email Alex Strein at a.strein@brightviewhealth.com.
