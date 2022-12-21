Playground 1

The Hanson City Commission approved the purchase of a sensory wave climber corner arch for the inclusive playground.

 Submitted photo

Work on the new Hanson Playground has been slow, but progress is still happening.

During Monday night’s meeting, Hanson City Commission member Felicia Greer told the rest of the members that a piece of playground equipment has become available.

