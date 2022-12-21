Work on the new Hanson Playground has been slow, but progress is still happening.
Updated: December 21, 2022 @ 2:55 am
Work on the new Hanson Playground has been slow, but progress is still happening.
During Monday night’s meeting, Hanson City Commission member Felicia Greer told the rest of the members that a piece of playground equipment has become available.
“Brian Noel from Playtime contacted me, and they had a piece of equipment they thought was lost, so they ordered more, and they had an excess of equipment,” she said.
The piece of playground equipment is inclusive and called a sensory wave climber corner arch. The normal price for the equipment is $15,000, but because the company had an excess of it, they are selling it to the city for $6,000.
“It does have the pieces that come with it as well, the sensory, so there are different sensory pieces they will be able to utilize as well,” said Greer.
The company will be giving the city free bumpers that are around the playground, but they will expand them to include the new piece of playground equipment.
Greer said since the city had so much mulch left over, they can expand to include this new piece of playground equipment with very little extra cost or inconvenience.
The commission did unanimously vote to purchase the new playground equipment. The new playground equipment should be installed after the holidays.
