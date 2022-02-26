Madisonville Community College is offering an eight-week MIG welding course beginning March 1 through April 22.
Program Director Tammy Hardy said the college has had this training five times before.
“Short-term customized training opportunities are great for this region because we can train individuals in a short time frame and get them back into the workforce with a skill set that is in demand,” she said.
The classes will be from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday at MCC in the Brown Badgett Building.
The class covers instruction, materials, and personal protective equipment.
They teach Gas Metal Arc, understanding and practicing the basic GMAW principles. It teaches identifying, inspecting, and maintaining GMAW machines along with identifying, selecting, and storing electrodes. It teaches students to master operation methods and application of GMAW process to weld joints in all positions on ferrous and non-ferrous metals.
It teaches blueprint reading so students can understand welding prints and develop skills to fabricate from a blueprint. They focus on welding drawings, symbols, join types, grooves, pipe welding symbols, testing symbols, and specific interpretations. The class also touches on STICK welding.
Students will get to keep their welding jackets, gloves, safety glasses, and their steel-toed boots for when they enter the workforce.
“They will have their own personal equipment to get them started in their career field of welding,” said Hardy.
Through the class, students will have the opportunity to earn a national credential through the American Welding Society and become a AWS Certified Welder to present to potential employers.
She said potential employers will have a chance to preview the student’s welding skills at the end of the class in order for them to be offered a job at the end of the training.
“We also offer Work Readiness Workshops where they will learn how to create a resume and conduct a job search,” said Hardy.
Salaries in the welding industry range from $24,000 to $60,000.
While the class is not free, there is financial aid available to students. Hardy said from the previous five courses, only one person did not receive a scholarship where the training cost was paid for free.
“Individuals will have to meet eligibility requirements in order for them to get it paid for free,” she said. “We exhaust all resources in order to find a way to get this paid for people.”
There is a registration process, but with classes starting on Tuesday, the deadline to register for the spring course training is closed.
Hardy said Workforce Solutions Department will be offering the MIG welding class again in July. Students must be at least 18 years old or older and out of high school to apply. Anyone interested in the July class is urged to contact the college for more information in advance.
For more information on the welding class and to learn when to apply for the next one, call 270-824-1761.
