The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) announced Tuesday afternoon that it would begin paving operations this morning on U.S. 41/Hanson Road beginning at Highway 260 extending north to the Hopkins/Webster County line.
The contractor plans to address sidewalk ramps at the intersection of U.S. 41 and Highway 260 to meet ADA compliance before moving north. Once the ramps are complete, the contractor will move to paving operations.
Motorists should anticipate shoulder and lane restrictions throughout the process. Drivers are encouraged to reduce their speed accordingly. This work is scheduled for completion in the fall of 2022.
