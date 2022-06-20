Consumers noticed something over the weekend that they haven’t seen in months, falling gas prices. The national average price of gasoline dropped below $5 per gallon over the weekend after peaking at the highest all time average of $5.016 last Tuesday.
According to GasBuddy.com, it was the first time gas prices had dropped in over nine weeks.
“Finally some relief!” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “For the first time in nine weeks, gasoline prices have fallen, following a broad sell-off in oil markets last week, pushing the national average back under the $5 level with most states seeing relief at the pump. I’m hopeful the trend may continue this week, especially as concerns appear to be mounting that we may be on the cusp of an economic slowdown, putting downward pressure on oil. But the coast isn’t yet entirely clear. We could see the national average fall another 15 to 30 cents, if we’re lucky, by the time fireworks are flying, barring any unexpected shutdowns at a time when the market is extremely sensitive to such.”
As of Monday afternoon, the number had dropped to a national average of $4.981, slightly cheaper than the average of $5.014 last Monday.
While vacationing in Delaware on Monday, President Joe Biden told reporters that he was considering a gas tax holiday, which could save consumers more than $0.18 per gallon. See the full story on page A4.
According to GasBuddy, Love’s Truck Stop in Hanson had the cheapest gas in Hopkins County on Monday at $4.43 per gallon.
