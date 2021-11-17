The 9/11 Heroes Run benefiting the Patrick Rudd Project and the Travis Manion Foundation will take place starting at 5 p.m. on Saturday.
Several roads in Madisonville will close to facilitate the race. The streets around the Madisonville Fire Department Station One, the open ceremony area, will close at noon, the other streets will close at 5 p.m.
The streets that will close are:
• North Main at Hospital Drive
• West North at Arnold
• West Noel at Wells
• North Main at Federal
• North Main at East Center
• South Main at Bishop Alley
• South Main at Sugg
• South Main at McCoy
• South Kentucky at East Lake Street
• Cardwell at South Scott
• Cardwell at South Franklin
• Union at Court
• Arch at North Scott
• North Scott at Branch
• North Scott at Couch
• North Scott at E Noel
• North Scott at Waddill
• East North at Waddill
Kelly Forbes, the race director, asks that people not park on the roads to make it easier and safer for the participants during the race.
