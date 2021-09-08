While many Americans enjoyed the Labor Day weekend, hospitals across the country were working with limited resources.
Kristy Quinn, marketing and public relations director for Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville, said beds and staff are limited, and once beds are full, any patients coming in will need to wait for one to become available.
“If we did not have almost 50 patients in here with COVID, we would have two open units to provide care for those needing surgery, having strokes and heart attacks, or that are injured,” she said.
Quinn said the hospital had 49 COVID-19 patients as of Tuesday, with 15 in the Critical Care Unit. COVID-19 patients make up 40% of the hospital’s total patient population.
Of the 49 COVID-19 patients, 44 are unvaccinated and five are vaccinated. Out of the 15 in the CCU, one is vaccinated and 14 are unvaccinated.
With staffing a continuing issue, the hospital has been relying on a staffing service throughout the pandemic, she said.
“We also use these agencies for certain specialties in non-COVID times when the supply of these workers is not large enough locally to fill a need,” said Quinn. “This is common practice.”
Along with staffing, space has been an issue, both for patients and for the deceased. When the hospital morgue has become full, they have had to reach out to funeral homes to assist with storage.
Quinn said the hospital monitors supply of personal protective equipment, oxygen, and other supplies throughout the day.
The hospital is not the only place where employees worked over the weekend. The Hopkins County Health Department worked to catch up on COVID-19 cases. Director Denise Beach said they are inundated with cases right now and are still behind in counting.
“What we are seeing is that the delta variant is causing more severe illness,” she said. “We know that the delta variant has a higher level of transmission and appears to be more virulent and causing more severe illness in young people.”
Beach said more people in their 20s, 30s, and 40s are getting very sick and having to be hospitalized or put on a ventilator.
“We are seeing that the CCU is getting full, we are seeing ventilator use increasing, and we are seeing hospitals reaching capacity,” she said.
Quinn said once COVID-19 patients make it to the hospital, they will use monoclonal antibody as a form of treatment, something that has been common practice throughout the pandemic.
“We have increased the number given throughout this most recent surge,” she said. “This is an experimental therapy for COVID-19, but it seems to lessen symptoms if given soon enough.”
Beach said the Health Department is seeing about 40 people a day who are getting the vaccine. When booster doses become available on Monday, Sept. 20 for anyone who got the vaccine eight months prior, she expects the clinic will get busier.
“Those who have already been vaccinated have seen the success with that and will want to have their booster dose,” said Beach.
With the Pfizer vaccine approved by the FDA and the Moderna vaccine sent out for final approval, she hopes anyone hesitant to get the vaccine will change their minds.
“I just ask people to not let politics interfere, don’t let your previous beliefs interfere,” said Beach. “Think this over and do the right thing for you and your family.”
To schedule an appointment with the Health Department, call 270-821-5242 ext 229.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.