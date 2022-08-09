The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Department released the following report:
Larry D. Norvell, of Dawson Springs, was charged, August 6, 2022, for failure to appear in court
James N. Ramsey, of Earlington, was charged, August 6, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
Bobby J. Bowman Jr., of Hanson, was charged, August 6, 2022, for operating a motor vehicle under the influence.
Jacob D. Blanton, of Dawson Springs, was charged, August 6, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
William Travis Basham, of Mortons Gap, was charged, August 7, 2022, for probation violation (felony offense).
The Madisonville Police Department released the following report:
Tylor S. Lindsey, was charged, August 5, 2022, for speeding 15 mph over the limit, disregarding a stop sign, license to be in possession and operating the vehicle under the influence.
Johnathan M. Tate,w as charged, August 7, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
Christoper T. Anderson, was charged, August 7, 2022, for failure to appear in court and non-payment of court costs, fees and fines.
Justin M. Stewart, was charged, August 7, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
Brandon S. Wyatt, was charged, August 7, 2022, for non-payment of court costs, fees and fines.
John D. Rutherford, was charged, August 7, 2022, for non-payment of court costs, fees and fines.
Eugene Paul, was charged, August 7, 2022, for non-payment of court costs, fees and fines.
Derrick Johnson, was charged, August 7, 2022, for non-payment of court costs, fees and fines.
Gregory L. Edmonson, was charged, August 7, 2022, for probation violation in a felony offense.
Paul Q. Harrison, was charged, August 7, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
Tyler O. Davis, was charged, August 7, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
Jeremy P. Hemmings, was charged, August 7, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
Richard D. George, was charged, August 7, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
Timothy T. Rice, was charged, August 7, 2022, as a fugitive from another state, court libel/slander/resistance to order.
Kendra N. Wilder, was charged, August 6, 2022, for operating a motor vehicle under the influence and possession of an open alcoholic beverage in the vehicle.
Christine L. Kennedy,w as charged, August 5, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
Kevin B. Brewer, was charged, August 5, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
Garrett O. Bennett, was charged, August 5, 2022, for theft by failure to make required disposition of property for more than $1,000.
David A. Parker, was charged, August 2, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
Jacob G. Gordon, was charged, August 2, 2022, for contempt of court, libel/slander/resistance to order.
Tiffany M. Franklin, was charged, July 28, 2022, for criminal trespassing in the first degree.
Tyler Benton, was charged, July 28, 2022, for criminal trespassing in the first degree.
Elizabeth Ann Tinnel, was charged, August 5, 2022, for operating on a suspended or revoked license and failure to produce a required insurance card.
Fallon L. Lamb, was charged, August 5, 2022, for possession of contaminated substance in the first degree/ methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and receiving stolen property for more than $500.
Nicholas L. Floyd, was charged, August 5, 2022, for public intoxication excluding alcohol, receiving stolen property of more than $1,000, drug paraphernalia and fleeing or evading police on foot.
Randall L. Blanchard, was charged, August 6, 2022, for violation of Kentucky domestic violence order.
Ethan P. Berry, was charged, August 7, 2022, for possession of methamphetamine and marijuana.
Justin P. Berry, was charged, August 7, 2022, for possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Nirvana S. Reynolds, was charged, August 7, 2022, for possession of methamphetamine.
Terrell Hobgood, was charged, August 5, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
Byron Williams, was charged, August 6, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
Justin Paul Berry, was charged, August 7, 2022, for receiving stolen property of more than $10,000 and possession of open alcoholic container in the motor vehicle.
Shawn Byron Williams, was charged, August 6, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
Alvin M. Smith, was charged, August 6, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
David Ike Prentkiewicz, was charged, August 6, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
Christina M. Gore, was charged, August 6, 2022, for probation violation for felony offense.
Bradley T. Blanton, was charged, August 7, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
Jeffrey McKinney, was charged, August 7, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
Matthew Hicks, was charged, August 7, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
William Neal, was charged, August 7, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
Jason McPherson, was charged, August 7, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
Mark Stewart, was charged, August 7, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
Byron Brown, was charged, August 7, 2022, for non-payment of court costs, fees and fines.
Michael H. Phebus, was charged, August 7, 2022, for contempt of court libel/slander/resistance to order.
Aaron Rice, was charged, August 7, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
Glenn Kelley, was charged, August 7, 2022, for non-payment of court costs, fees and fines.
Brandon Herring, was charged, August 7, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
Alexander Morse, was charged, August 7, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
Timothy A. Hiatt, was charged, August 7, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
Danny Daniels, was charged, August 7, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
Matthew Hunter Rudd, was charged, August 8, 2022, for disregarding a traffic light, no registration plates, operating on a suspended or revoked license and failure to produce an insurance card.
