During Tuesday’s Fiscal Court meeting, State Rep. Melinda Gibbons Prunty presented Betty Jo Trover a certificate of appreciation in recognition of her late husband, Dr. Faull S. Trover, and for how she “quietly served” alongside him, while he provided quality health care for rural Western Kentucky.
Dr. Trover, a native of Earlington, and longtime resident of Madisonville, was known for, and now recognized for bringing quality health care to rural Kentucky. According to magistrate Bill Rudd, Trover was an esteemed member of the Hopkins County community. He was the past president of the Trover Clinic Foundation, the American Medical Association, The Kentucky Chapter of American Academy of Pediatrics and was responsible for bringing quality doctors to Hopkins County.
“I really appreciate this honor and accepting it on behalf of my husband. I don’t feel worthy of this at all, but I very, very much appreciate the honor,” said Betty Jo Trover.
The other award presented at the Fiscal Court was to Amber Thomas in recognition of serving Hopkins County for five years.
