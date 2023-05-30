Every year people flock along Highway 68 for the 400-mile yard sale that spans Todd, Christian, and Trigg counties.
Tara Hall, the director of the sale, said there are a lot of great sites along the road with many organizations setting up.
“That is one of the things I like about it, is you get to help a lot of people and a lot of non-profits,” she said. “I would say the 400-mile sale is the shop local event.”
Although the sale does not run through Hopkins County, Madisonville and the surrounding towns are situated perfectly to shop in Christian County, and if they don’t mind a drive in Todd and Trigg counties too.
“You all are right there in the hot spot, in the place to go,” said Hall.“We see Hopkins County as an area of folks who can come out and join in.”
Along with 400 miles of yard sales, barn sales, sidewalk sales, garage sales, and multi-vendor sites, businesses and non-profits are participating.
Hall said the Christian County Animal Shelter plans to be open for adoptions and allow the public to play with cats and dogs.
She said the sale is unique in that it allows all kinds of people to sell their wares and start a business without the need for a brick-and-mortar building.
“It is an entrepreneurial thing,” said Hall.
If anyone in the Hopkins County Christian County area wants to sell during the 400-mile sale, there is a multi-vendor site at 1720 Dawson Springs Road. Kelly Motes, the former land owner, said it is $15 per day or $50 for all four days.
There is also space in Trigg County, near the Sinclair Gas Station on Canton Road. Hall said the space is also a multi-vendor site near Lake Barkley Bridge that is allowing vendors to set up for free.
Last year, the sale introduced 400mile.com to help people find the best places to shop for what they are looking for. She said the goal was to make the 400-mile sale the most user-friendly sale out there.
“I want to help save time and help take the guesswork out of it,” said Hall.
Anyone who wants to sell can go to 400mile.com, sign up their sale, put in an address, and choose between 14 item categories that would describe the items they have, and their location is plotted on the map.
Shoppers can go to the website, plug in the area they are going to be in, the date they will be shopping, and the item categories they are interested in, and it shows where all the shops will be.
“There is nothing worse than going to a yard sale, looking left, looking right, and then getting back in your car,” said Hall. “The shopper and the seller are both disappointed.”
Something new they have added to the map this year are restaurants. She said there are green markers on the map that show where restaurants will be. They are trying to have three restaurants per county at least.
Hall said Christian County has Ferrell’s and The Woodshed are the only two restaurants plotted on the map right now, but they are looking for more.
“We want people to discover all these unique eateries,” she said.
The 400-mile sale group is also trying to gather more data about the economic impact of the 400-mile sale on the local community. Hall said there is a short survey at 400mile.com/survey that asks for a name, day of purchase, name of business, location, type of business, and the approximate amount spent.
“We are not looking to market to anybody,” said Hall. “All we want to know is if you buy something at a restaurant, a gas station, or a hotel if you stay overnight. Anyone that goes shopping is encouraged as many times as they make a purchase at a non-yard sale. If you are buying at a brick ad mortar store, enter that in.”
Every time someone enters their information into the survey, they are entered into a drawing for a $200 gas gift card, said Hall.
For more information on the Dawson Springs Road site, contact Kelly Motes at 931-538-9143 or Larry Ferguson at 270-893-3825. For the Canton Road site, call 270-924-5648.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.