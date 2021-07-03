Donor 1

Hopkins County Jailer Mike Lewis, left, pulls out a raffle ticket as Tanya Bowman, Hopkins County Circuit Court clerk , waits to announce the winner of the Trust for Life organ donation program raffle. Courtney Campbell’s ticket was announced to be the winner of many different items donated by the community. Bowman said their goal for the raffle was $5,000. “We are excited to announce that in just two weeks we were not only able to meet that goal, but exceed that goal, and our total monies raised for Trust for Life is over $7,500,” she said. Raymond Sanders, a liver transplant recipient, said organ donors are so important. He said it was an honor helping the circuit court clerk’s office raise money for the organ donation program.

 Jodi Camp/The Messenger

(0) entries

