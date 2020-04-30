Talk of Friday reopenings across Hopkins County were called incorrect earlier this week. Except now, some are happening.
“We will reopen the tennis courts, disc golf, pickleball, ATV park, golf,” Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton announced Wednesday — all of it occurring Friday.
Hopkins County already promoted the return of Western Kentucky ATV Park, but gave a restart date of Saturday. The other items mentioned by Cotton follow his comment Monday that he wanted to bring back some outdoor activities. And he’s not the only one in that mood.
“On Friday, we are reopening the ATV Park and the City Park,” Earlington Mayor Phil Hunt said later in the day.
The local loosening reflects a mood swing by Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, who has changed his focus in recent coronavirus briefings from being “healthy at home” to a “plateauing” number of new cases allowing some work to resume.
But at his Wednesday evening briefing, Beshear announced a new COVID-19 death in Hopkins County. The victim is a 94-year-old woman who was not reported during the morning local briefing.
The number of COVID-19 cases in Hopkins County topped the 200 mark Wednesday. Seven new cases put the total at 202, but seven more recovered patients increased that count to 81. Beshear’s announcement puts the death count at 22.
“We have definitely seen a downward trend with new COVID-positive patients being admitted to the hospital,” said Dr. Wayne Lipson with Baptist Health Madisonville during the Facebook Live briefing. He gave no numbers on how many currently are hospitalized.
Cotton’s announcement stopped short of a full park reopening across Madisonville. Playground equipment remains taped off and basketball courts still are closed, to avoid close contact. But Hunt says he’ll remove the tape at Earlington’s playgrounds and picnic tables.
“No groups can be larger than 10,” Hunt said. “Small families can picnic. We’ll be disinfecting everything first.” Hunt plans to monitor the park since he lives nearby.
Hunt added he’s “stopping short of requiring a mask” at the parks. Beshear wants all Kentuckians to begin wearing them in public Monday, May 11.
Cotton’s announcement did not mention masks at all. But golfers will be required to ride one-per-cart, unless they’re members of the same household. Only one person can be in the tee box at a time, and greens will be adjusted so no one touches flagsticks.
“These outdoor activities are ones that should be easy to maintain that social distance,” Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield Jr. said.
Area golfers were so annoyed by the closure of private courses in late March and early April that nearly 190 of them signed an online petition.
The local leaders also said Wednesday that they will encourage “drive-in church” services again, with some limits. Only one household should be in a vehicle, occupants should stay inside at all times and no offering plates or similar items can be passed from car to car.
Beshear announced late Wednesday that houses of worship can reopen for services Wednesday, May 20.
Beshear allowed a few health-related services to return to work Monday. Lipson said Baptist Health is taking a “deliberate approach” to restoring diagnostic services.
“We plan a phased return to operations,” Lipson said. Details will be announced shortly.
The next big opening in Hopkins County could be at the Government Center.
“We are looking to open back up on May 11 to in-person traffic,” Whitfield said.
In other developments Wednesday related to COVID-19:
• the county’s coronavirus website reported the median age of all patients is 40.4 years old.
• Beshear said 250 people have been tested at Green River Correctional Complex, where at least two inmates have died from the virus. The goal is to test everyone there by Friday.
