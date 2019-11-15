Recanvass results in no changes locally

The scene was far from a stereotypical "political smoke-filled room." Morning sunshine came through the east windows of a small back-porch room that's normally used to store Hopkins County records.
When the local recanvass of votes in the Kentucky governor's race ended Thursday, everyone seemed satisfied. Nothing had changed. And that's what the county clerk expected.
"I have been here going on 17 years," Keenan Cloern said, "and I have never seen a change in a recanvass."
Cloern assembled the county election board on orders of the Kentucky Secretary of State. Gov. Matt Bevin asked for a recanvass after final unofficial totals showed him trailing Andy Beshear by 5,189 votes.
The Hopkins County Republican
See Recanvass/Page A6
and Democratic Party chairs were at the table with Cloern and went page by page as she read the tape printouts of all 51 precincts as provided by precinct workers on Tuesday, Nov. 5. The board was provided a recap sheet to make sure the numbers matched.
No paper ballots were available in the room for review. Cloern explained they're still impounded with a county circuit judge.
"The paper ballots would come into play during a recount," Cloern said.
The recanvass ended in 13 minutes, with Bevin still showing 8,077 votes. Beshear still had 5,411 votes, while Libertarian John Hicks was third with 304. No one at the table raised questions about the numbers.
"I didn't really expect any discrepancies," said Jenny Sewell, who joined Democratic Chair Pat Vincent in the review.
They expected Jefferson County's recanvass to be much more contentious, even though Beshear led there by nearly 99,000 votes. Yet when the statewide double-check was over, Bevin conceded defeat.
"The computers are incredibly accurate," said Sewell.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.