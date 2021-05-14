The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Thursday:
Tyerse Mosbly, of Madisonville, was charged Wednesday with second-degree disorderly conduct.
Shannon Miller, 51, of Georgetown, was charged Thursday with harassing communications.
Chad Poole, 34, of Dawson Springs, was charged Wednesday with careless driving, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance and first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
William Killough, 33, of Madisonville, was charged Tuesday with contempt of court.
Ronald Chandler, 45, of Madisonville, was charged Wednesday with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.
Russell Phillips, 41, of Madisonville, was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
