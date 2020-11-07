With COVID-19 changing Veterans Day traditions in Hopkins County, The Captain Stephen Ashby Chapter of the National Daughters of the American Revolution is working on a service project for active-duty military, and is asking Hopkins County citizens for help.
Their service project — Project Patriot — will be collecting items for active military personnel and their families. The items collected will be sent to Military Missions in Lexington, which sends care packages to deployed military all year long.
Donations being accepted include single serving size snacks like slim jims, beef jerky, cookies, crackers, trail mix, sunflower seeds and snack bars; individually wrapped candy such as hard candy, mints and gum but no chocolate; protein items such as cans of tuna, Vienna sausage cans and pouches of lunch meat; drink mixes such as coffee and tea; personal care items such as dental hygiene items, travel size shampoo, lotion, hand sanitizer and sunscreen.
Donations are being accepted until Saturday, Nov. 28.
According to Chapter Regent Candace Ashby, the chapter is used to hosting activities during the month of November to honor local military veterans from participating in the parade to providing food to the local Vietnam Veterans group.
“This is a small way that we can still say thank you to our active duty military,” said Ashby.
There are two drop off points for donations for Hopkins County. One is located at Mortons Gap City Hall and the second is located at the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office.
“Mortons Gap Mayor Chris Phelps has generously allowed us to use the city hall for a drop-off point,” said Ashby.
For more information, contact Ashby at 270-339-4518, Project Patriot Committee Chair Lori Rogers at 270-871-5377 or visit Military Missions’ website at www.military-missions.org.
