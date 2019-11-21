MadisonvillePolice Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Wednesday:
• Troy Bowling, 46, of Madisonville was charged Tuesday with buying/possessing drug paraphernalia, first-degree possession of a controlled substance and failure to appear in Hopkins County.
• Henry Burton, 49, of Madisonville was charged Tuesday with non-payment of court costs/fines in Hopkins County.
• Natalie Gibson, 49, of Madisonville was charged Tuesday with failure to appear in Hopkins County.
• Matthew Martz, 31, of Madisonville was charged Tuesday with violating a protective order in Hopkins County.
• Jeremy Rainwater, 35, of Madisonville was charged Wednesday with second-degree burglary.
• Nicholes Shanks, 29, of Central City was charged Tuesday with failure to appear in Muhlenberg County.
• Robbie Systo, 38, of Madisonville was charged Tuesday with public intoxication.
• George Townsell Jr., 31, of Nortonville was charged Tuesday with receiving stolen property.
• Lindsey Townsell, 35, of Madisonville was charged Tuesday with receiving stolen property.
• Courtney Ward, 28, of Madisonville was charged Wednesday with third-degree criminal trespass.
Hopkins County Sheriff's Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff's Office released the following reports Wednesday:
• Ashley Rickard, 40, of White Plains was charged Tuesday with theft by deception/cold checks.
• Brent Wells, 44, of Earlington was charged Tuesday with failure to appear (location unknown).
