The Madisonville Police Department released the following report:
Mario V. Thomas, was charged, Jan. 26, for failure to appear in court, contempt of court libel/slander/resistance to order, careless driving, operating on a suspended or revoked license, tampering with physical evidence, drug trafficking cocaine, and possession of marijuana.
Dawn M. Hazlebaker, was charged, Jan. 18, for theft by unlawful taking/shoplifting at 420 Factory Outlet Drive/ Walmart in Hanson.
Johnathon M. Coy, was charged, Jan. 27, for failure to appear in court.
Todd Burden, was charged, Jan. 26, for failure to appear in court.
Mario R. Turner, was charged, Jan. 26, for contempt of court, libel/slander and resistance to order.
Carissa Bowley, was charged, Jan. 26, for probation violation in a felony offense and failure to appear in court.
