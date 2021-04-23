As summer gets closer, the Hopkins County Farmers Market is getting a jump start on their season with a plant sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at Mahr Park Arboretum.
Farmers’ Market Manager Bunny Wickham said there will be at least five vendors selling seedling plants like heirloom tomatoes, cucumber, squash, zucchini, cabbage and kale.
“Then we also have plants like hostas and flower seedlings and different house plants as well,” she said. “Some of our regular vendors are going to offer their products, too.”
The plant sale is new for the Farmers’ Market, she said. Usually, the master gardeners will have a spring fair selling plants but because of COVID-19 restrictions, they were not able to do it this year.
“We stepped in to fill that void,” said Wickham.
She said the market is calling this event their “Jump Start to the Season” because the regular market will open Saturday, May 1. She said the market will be from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday.
Instead of the market opening on Wednesdays, it will now be open from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays. The market will also be at Baptist Health Madisonville from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursdays starting May 6.
“In the summertime, we will have the market available three days a week,” said Wickham.
She said the market used to have vendors who only sold produce, but a few years ago it opened up to all local artisan crafters.
“Our vendors are throughout the county,” said Wickham.
Aside from produce, the market has a local artisan candle maker, a baker and other crafters as well, she said. Anything made in the county can be sold at the market.
“We are growing this year, and we are adding additional vendors,” said Wickham.
The market will comply with all COVID-19 regulations, including social distancing, hand sanitation availability and mask-wearing will be observed.
She said people like to touch the produce, but Wickham is asking customers to shop with their eyes first and let the vendor bag the produce for them.
With more vendors participating and more products being offered, Wickham feels the market will appeal to a larger customer base.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.