As Kentucky lawmakers open this year’s legislative session with a two-year state budget high on their to-do list, Education Commissioner Jason Glass is calling for increased investment in public schools.
“For the first time in many years, Kentucky’s economic picture is looking pretty rosy,” Glass wrote in a blog post from the state Department of Education.
The state saw a more than $1 billion budget surplus at the end of the previous fiscal year, and Kentucky expects to get another billion or so through the American Rescue Plan, according to the Courier-Journal.
“We’ve had strong economic growth this past year, and we’re heading into a budget session where cutting costs won’t be one of the most pressing issues on legislators’ minds,” Glass wrote.
The session is already shaping up to be eventful for education, with more than 30 bills pre-filed on K-12 related issues, including instruction about race and history, corporal punishment, masking, COVID-19 testing and vaccine requirements and tax deductions for education savings plans.
Topping the state Board of Education and Department of Education’s list of requests for lawmakers is state spending for full-day kindergarten, full funding for school transportation costs and restoring state support for teacher training programs.
In recent years, school districts have had to pick up where the state fell short on those spending priorities, in some cases begrudgingly passing the cost on to local property taxpayers in the form of rate hikes.
Along with freeing up local funds for other initiatives, Glass said full state support for those programs would boost students’ long-term success.
“A number of studies looking at kindergarten have found that students who attended a full-day kindergarten program were better prepared to transition to the first grade than students who attended half-day programs, had higher grades and test scores over time and even had better attendance rates through elementary school,” Glass wrote.
Public education advocates may get their wish this year.
Over the interim, a school funding task force made up of a bipartisan group of lawmakers endorsed state funding for full-day kindergarten and school transportation costs, a perennial ask for school districts. The task force did not, however, call for an increase to state per-pupil funding through Kentucky’s Support Education Excellence in Kentucky program, a key funding stream for public schools.
Kentucky’s Prichard Committee for Academic Excellence, a nonpartisan education nonprofit, shares those priorities.
The Prichard Committee’s legislative agenda includes increases to per-child funding and reimbursement rates to support preschool and child care, increased eligibility for child care assistance and public preschool to at least 200% of the federal poverty level, fully funding school transportation and all-day kindergarten, among other priorities.
Prichard Committee President and CEO Brigitte Blom also hoped lawmakers would continue progress toward the advocacy group’s Big Bold Ask, which advocates for investing an additional $1 billion in education through to 2026.
“In January 2020, the Prichard Committee created a structured plan for investing an additional $1 billion in education through 2026,” Blom wrote in a statement to the Daily News. “Thanks to the support of our legislature, Kentucky has already made that first 20% step on the way towards $1 billion and is on track to meet our Big Bold Ask. As the 2022 Kentucky General Assembly enters its legislative session and the impact of COVID hovers over all of us, the Prichard Committee has doubled down on its Big Bold Ask to put education on the road to recovery.”
